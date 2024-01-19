State-of-the-art ice baths have been added to the recovery facilities for athletes at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Part of the Melbourne & Olympic Parks precinct, the world-class venue engaged the expertise of Tennis Australia and Get Skilled Access (GSA), founded by Multiple Wheelchair Tennis Grand Slam Champion, Paralympian, and disability advocate Dylan Alcott, to upgrade the recovery facilities to truly world-class standards. The cutting-edge ice baths are designed with universal access in mind to cater to athletes of all abilities.

Ice baths are typically used for the cool down and recovery of sportspersons, helping reduce pain and inflammation, and preventing heat exhaustion.

Three individual ice bath rooms with five separate ice baths have replaced a single, elevated ice bath room with four individual baths. Locally fabricated, the new ice baths feature bespoke stainless steel vessels, an increased depth, and an individual system for each ice bath room.

"With a focus on inclusivity and performance enhancement, our vision was to create a space that caters to the needs of athletes while upholding the highest standards of accessibility and prioritising dignity," says Melbourne & Olympic Parks director of infrastructure, Nathan Dallas.

“In consultation with wheelchair athletes through GSA, as well as Tennis Australia, we have optimised ergonomics and design for the baths and the space overall for maximum comfort and usability.”

The newly installed ice baths feature a universal design for accessibility – athletes can access the baths with minimal assistance. Secure camera feeds allow remote monitoring by nearby attendants, while duress and emergency pool system stop buttons are integrated near the baths for use during an emergency.

The raised baths also allow for easy seated transfer, reducing dependency on hoists or staff assistance, and facilitating a smoother transition.

Key features also include automatic sliding doors for seamless entry for all athletes, and a dedicated dry treatment zone adjacent to the ice baths, strategically positioned for effortless direct access to and from the courts, maintaining dignity and ease for athletes during transfers.

"Not only did we prioritise accessibility, but we also ensured a design that elevates the space, maintaining the world-class standard reflective of a global event like the Australian Open," adds Dallas.

“We have fully tiled walls and floors for maintaining cleanliness, and improved the feel for the areas with the use of high-spec finishes and specialised lighting. Players now have truly world-class recovery facilities available to them, which is exactly the intent of the project.”