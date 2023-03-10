New flexible workspace to boost hybrid working opening in WA

To meet the increasing demand for hybrid working in the post-pandemic workplace environment, IWG is opening a new state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Nedlands, WA.

IWG is the world’s largest flexible workspace company with brands including Spaces and Regus, and plans to add 1,000 new locations globally and 40 in Australia over the next year. The Nedlands workspace will be developed under the Spaces brand.

As one of Western Australia’s fastest growing suburban locations, Nedlands is experiencing a high demand for workspaces. Project Solutions, the company that owns the building where the new Spaces Nedlands is coming up, decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working.

Situated on Stirling Highway, Spaces Nedlands is set to be an impressive 1,100sqm flexible workspace complete with private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces, and several add-ons such as a rooftop sky lounge and four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations as well as specialist guest services and concierge.

The workspace is suitable for both established firms and start-ups across a range of industries. According to Global Workplace Analytics, hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11k per employee.

IWG has a network of flexible workspaces in 3,500 locations across more than 120 countries. The ongoing shift towards hybrid working saw IWG welcome hundreds of new partner locations in 2022. IWG already counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

“We are expanding our footprint in Western Australia with our latest commitment for Spaces Nedlands. In other markets like the United States, we are seeing an increasing demand for fully integrated residential and commercial spaces, which have worked well. Now in Australia, we are starting to see this trend emerge and this new Spaces centre in the highly regarded western suburb of Nedlands is a great example,” says Damian Sheehan, IWG country head Australia.

With hybrid working becoming the new normal, Sheehan notes that the Spaces Nedlands commitment with Project Solutions comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering how flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment with less travel time required to and from the office. “Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

Project Solutions director Tania Sydney-Smith said, “When we purchased the property in 2019, we had a vision to develop the space in a way that encouraged collaboration and productivity amongst the people within it. It’s great to see this vision come to life working alongside IWG, who really understand the world of hybrid work and that shows in the new space.”

“In true partnership, IWG has been as fast-paced and functional as our own team, bringing a commercial eye to our design. Their support has been instrumental in creating a bespoke design, layout, systems, and pre-sales. We’re looking forward to completing our joint vision on this project, and to continue working alongside the IWG team to manage Spaces Nedlands, a much-awaited facility locally.”