New solar-powered $164M office tower opens in Melbourne CBD

ISPT has officially handed over their new commercial office tower in Melbourne CBD to national health, wealth and living company Australian Unity.

Designed by John Wardle & Associates, the boutique office tower at 271 Spring Street will be the new headquarters of Australian Unity, which had agreed to a 15-year term over the entire 15,600-square-metre space of the 16-level office building.

Featuring a striking façade, the new commercial development integrates the heritage elements of the site with contemporary features for the A-grade office space including fluid function spaces, modern end-of-trip facilities and a rooftop terrace with views over north and east Melbourne.

The design repurposes heritage elements of the former Elms Hotel and the restored Church of England Mission Hall in the building’s restaurant, client lounge and modern meeting facilities.

ISPT chief executive officer Daryl Browning says, “The opening of 271 Spring Street completes our long-term vision for the Lonsdale precinct, retaining and expanding upon the extensive history of this site. We worked with Australian Unity to create a modern workplace and amenity for their teams, while restoring and integrating the surrounding heritage buildings.”

Rohan Mead, Australian Unity’s group managing director and CEO explained that the location and the quality of the new building’s design were critical factors in their decision to support the development.

“We’re excited to be moving into our new Spring Street location on schedule. Its state-of-the-art facilities provide a platform for us to better support our customers, members and workforce – which are located in diverse locations across Australia.

“We are pleased to retain so many of the heritage features of the building, which have allowed us to bring aspects of our own 179-year history to life.

“Our new location will also be more financially efficient for our company, allowing us to convert our existing property holdings in South Melbourne into a modern retirement community,” he added.

The Lonsdale precinct was first anchored by Casselden in the 2 Lonsdale Street building acquired by ISPT in 1999. The precinct then doubled in size with ISPT’s development of 50 Lonsdale Street and Madame Brussels Lane, the retail heart of the precinct in 2006.

The 271 Spring Street office tower completes the vision for the $1.5 billion investment in the precinct. Boasting a prime location in Melbourne’s Parliamentary area, the Lonsdale precinct will now be home to a community of 11,000 workers across the three commercial properties.

ISPT’s plans for the precinct also include a place-making and customer engagement program to enhance the experience of workers with fitness facilities and activities, a high-quality food and beverage offering and a range of day-to-day services as well as concierge and security services.

A large solar PV panel array of 70kW on the roof of the 271 Spring Street building will reduce energy consumption and operational expenditure, and lower carbon emissions by an estimated 506 metric tonnes per annum.