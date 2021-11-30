Each year, the INDE.Awards provides a unique stage on which we can celebrate architecture and design’s greatest achievements from the last 12 months. Encompassing the entire Indo-Pacific in its scope, the INDE.Awards are an opportunity to truly shine a light on the narratives, vernaculars and contexts that define us as a region, establishing a community brought together through the pursuit of design excellence.

In 2021, the Awards welcomed their highest number of entrants, including some of the most outstanding projects from all corners of our region. The winners, shortlisters and alumni were celebrated in a landmark digital gala, where the full extent of the INDE community - and it’s place in our growing industry - was on show.

Since then, our region has seen more evolution and more change, with social, environmental and geographical contexts shifting to create a space rich for architectural innovation and design finesse. It is against this background that the INDE.Awards returns for 2022 - ready to elevate the Indo Pacific’s best onto the global stage.

And so - entries for the 2022 INDE.Awards are officially open!

If you or your team have worked across an outstanding and innovative project, we invite you to submit your work to the Awards and take your place in the INDE community.

The 2022 awards are open for entries from 29th November, 2021 until 10th March, 2022 and projects completed between 10th July, 2020 and 10th March, 2022 can be submitted.

2022 INDE.Awards categories include…

The Building

The Multi-Residential Building

The Living Space

The Work Space

The Social Space

The Retail Space

The Learning Space

The Health & Wellbeing Space

The Design Studio

The Influencer

The Object

The Prodigy

The Luminary

The Graduate

We will also be celebrating our annual Best of the Best Award, to be adjudicated by the 2022 Jury on a live judging day. More information on categories and category criteria can be found here.

The 2022 program

For 2022, the INDE.Awards is proud to present its most diverse jury since the program’s inception, with selections made to cover the region’s unique local and regional contexts. The Awards will also have dedicated juries to assess entries in both The Object and The Graduate, where the specificity of those entrants will be met by an expert panel in the relevant fields.

The program will reach its crescendo on Thursday August 4th, with a black tie Gala event in Melbourne, Australia and a simultaneous live stream sent across the globe.

The 2022 INDE.Summit

The 2022 INDE.Summit will be held as a virtual event on Wednesday August 3rd. More information, including the event schedule, speaker drop and ticket information, will be released soon!

