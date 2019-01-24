INDE.Awards entries have been extended

The new deadline is 8 February, 2019.

We’ve extended the entry period for the INDE.Awards. You now have until Friday 8 February.

It’s crunch time! The Jury is prepped, the Gala date set. The only thing remaining is to complete that award-winning entry. We’ve extended the entry deadline, so you have an extra 10 days to put the finishing touches on your entries, before 2019 judging begins.

Enter here

Coming to this fresh? Now might be your golden opportunity to enter the awards and make your mark on the region. There are many great reasons to enter the INDE.Awards – not least of all our 11 carefully developed categories.

Just as important is the strong sense of community and regional industry engagement that comes part and parcel with our Indo-Pacific-wide program. Our 2019 Ambassadors are a wonderful example of just how far the awards really reach.

Join us in 2019 as we celebrate the most progressive architecture and design in the region. This is your moment!

Your five entry essentials

Entry Guide – everything you need to know

Category List – choose which category you’ll enter

Category Criteria – the big picture vision

Entry Pricing – scaled entry fees for the entire region

Contact us – we’re happy to help