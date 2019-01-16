Logo
INDE.Awards entries closing soon
Don’t miss the chance to enter the INDE.Awards before nominations close on 29 January, 2019.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

16 Jan 2019

Don’t miss the chance to enter the INDE.Awards before nominations close on 29 January, 2019.

This year there will be 11 jury-decided categories and two People’s Choice categories. Categories include:

  • The Living Space
  • The Work Space
  • The Social Space
  • The Shopping Space
  • The Learning Space
  • The Wellness Space
  • The Design Studio
  • The Influencer
  • The Object
  • The Prodigy
  • The Luminary

For more information about the categories and their criteria, click here.

“INDE.Awards is unique,” says architect Palinda Kannangara, who received an Honourable Mention for The Living Space (2018), and has joined the INDEs as an ambassador in 2019.

“Without judging through a generic global lens, it celebrates the diversity of architectural thought and design, recognising projects for their contextual approach and values, irrespective of scales. We were honoured that a project from our small island practice received this recognition.”

Recognising the many economies that make up the Indo-Pacific’s vast geographic spread, the Awards strives to present entrants with a level playing field for recognition and celebration. As part of that initiative, scaled entry fees are available for select countries within the region. These include Bangladesh, Burma, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, India Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

Enter now.

