INDE.Awards 2020 entry tally breaks all records

An all-time record-breaking 473 entries were received from all around the Indo-Pacific region for the INDE.Awards 2020 – what a way to ring in our special ‘Best of the Decade’ year and the twentieth anniversary of Indesign Media.

The final figures represent a 10 percent increase on entry numbers from 2019, and entries from countries in Asia are up by seven percent. This year we received entries from 14 locations around the region: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

According to Raj Nandan, founder & CEO of Indesign Media Asia Pacific, “The record number of entries to the INDE.Awards this year is a testament to the growing cohesion of architects and designers all around our region, and their interest in a regional discussion. It’s no secret that 2020 has gotten off to a rocky start. So we’re all the more thrilled that the INDEs have continued to grow.”

“We look forward to honouring the region’s most progressive work at this year’s Gala, and to bringing together the region’s many voices at our first ever INDE.Summit on 14 Augusts” says Nandan.

Pre-registration for the first ever INDE.Summit is now open. Click here for more info on this CPD-endorsed day of regional insights, to be held on 14 August at the Australian National Maritime Museum.

Image: Raj Nandan and Alice Blackwood at INDE.Awards 2019 Gala by Einwick / Supplied.