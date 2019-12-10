INDE.Awards 2020 entries now open

Entries are now open for INDE.Awards, the Indo-Pacific’s first and only regional design awards program. Here’s your easy guide to entry.

2020 is a special year for INDE.Awards as we take ‘INDEs gold’ to a whole new level with two new era-defining accolades for the Best of the Decade.

The two ‘pop-up’ Best of the Decade categories (for The Work Space and The Living Space) join the INDEs’ core industry-leading categories recognising the past 12 months of progressive architecture and design across typologies in the Indo-Pacific.

We know how much work is involved in pulling together an awards entry, so we’ve put together a cheat sheet to help you get prepared.

Read our FAQs, download our cheat sheet, or skim our checklist below. Now is the time to share your legacy.

1. Make sure you’re eligible

The INDE.Awards are dedicated specifically to the Indo-Pacific region in all its diversity. That means your studio and your project must be located in one of these countries:

Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor Leste, Vietnam.

Has your project or product been completed between 1 January 2019 and 21 February 2020? This is an important detail you’ll need to confirm, in order to be eligible for the regular core categories of the 2020 INDEs.

For the two ‘pop-up’ Best of the Decade categories, your project must have been completed between 1 January 2010 and 21 February 2020.

To explore our fees, payment and full terms and conditions, visit the INDE.Awards website.

2. Know the key dates and pace yourself

There’s more time to enter this year, with entries closing on Friday 21 February 2021. Now is the time to plan internally for all that essential information you’ll need to enter your top-notch project/s, practice/s and product/s – from images, plans and drawings, to project credits and written responses.

Start early and stay ahead of the game. Set yourself a deadline so you don’t miss your chance at being Shortlisted (announcement on 19 May 2020) or joining us as a winner at the INDE.Awards Gala evening on 14 August 2020 in Sydney.

3. Set aside time for writing and approvals

‘The writing’ can be the most time-consuming aspect of an awards entry. However, it’s a vital component of your entry as our judges really rely on your skill for articulating your project. Your words are the compass against which they measure the characteristics and qualities of your project.

We recommend carefully reviewing the Category Criteria and the Entry Questions, so you can plan ahead for your responses and any necessary client approvals.

There are strict character counts in the INDEs online entry forms, so you’ll need to distill your information with clarity. We will accept up to 1,700 characters (around 250 words) response, per question. You’ll find all this information housed on the INDE.Awards website here.

4. Prepare your imagery and drawings

Alongside your words, images tell half the story. To ensure your images are doing your project justice, make sure they are of a professional quality. We’ll accept up to 10 images in landscape or portrait composition and up to five drawings or plans. We only accept JPEG or PNG format with 1500pix wide preferred.

5. Be part of the growth and strengthening of the Indo-Pacific region

As the first and only regional design awards of its kind, the INDE.Awards has brought recognition and growth to the firms that have entered and won. “Last year we saw an incredibly high calibre of entrants, shortlisters and winners, which revealed the progressive nature and influential power of our region’s designs,” says Indesign Media Asia Pacific CEO, Raj Nandan.

The INDE.Awards calls on architects and designers to think big and look beyond their immediate locale to be part of the voice of progressive design in our region. We have plenty to be proud of in the Indo-Pacific. Take that message to the world stage with the INDE.Awards 2020.

Take a look at the 2019 winners here and watch highlights from the 2019 Gala here.