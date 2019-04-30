INDE.Awards 2019 official shortlist announced

The 2019 INDE.Awards Shortlist has finally been announced.

A panel of 15 internationally-recognised jurors deliberated over hundreds of entries submitted from across the Indo-Pacific region. They collectively praised architects’ and designers’ creativity, ingenuity and commitment to quality across practice, process and final outcome.

“The entries were overwhelmingly innovative and awe-inducing. I particularly enjoyed judging the residential category – the varied interpretations of a single typology of the ‘single family home’ has been inspiring and insightful. It was refreshing to see how the designs responded to the specificity of place and culture in our increasingly globalised digital age,” says juror Joyce Wang of Joyce Wang Studio.

Jurors were also impressed by the exciting agility of a new generation of designers establishing practices within the region, and praised their ability to bring new depth to contemporary architecture and design.

“What was interesting to see were projects that focused on creating distinct designs that can fulfill modern functions while using locally crafted and sourced techniques and fabrication,” says juror Luke Yeung of Architectkidd.

Indesign Media Asia Pacific CEO and juror, Raj Nandan, commented on the dynamic and progressive nature of entries and the INDE.Awards’ ability to celebrate design as a product of its region and local context.

“The 2019 Official Shortlist is a great reflection of the bold, visionary and innovative architecture and design, for which our region is known,” says Nandan.

In 2019, the INDE.Awards recorded a 43 percent increase on entry registrations (year-on-year, 2017-2019) with more than 430 entries received. Submissions were made from 14 countries across the region. Countries include Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, China, Taiwan, Japan and Malaysia.

Special thanks go to the INDE.Awards 2019 Jury, comprised of world-renowned industry experts, thought leaders and designers. “The jury’s expertise and careful consideration has been integral to our awards program, and the ongoing support of our valued Event Partners is what enables us to celebrate the best of the region on the global stage,” says Nandan.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate our 2019 Winners alongside our peers, supporters and stakeholders at the INDE.Awards Gala,” he says.

The full shortlist is available here.

Winners of the INDE.Awards 2019 will be announced at the INDE.Awards Gala in Melbourne, Friday 21 June. Tickets to the Gala can be purchased online at www.indeawards.com