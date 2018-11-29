INDE.Awards 2019 entries now open

The Indo-Pacific’s first and only regional design awards program celebrates unity and community in 2019.

Awarding the most progressive architecture and design in the Indo-Pacific region, the INDE.Awards is gearing up for its most exciting program yet. Entries are now open, calling on architects and designers to make their mark on the region and establish their voice among the world’s leading design names.

Now in its third year, the INDE.Awards celebrates the diversity and dynamism of the Indo-Pacific, bringing together creatives from all fields and corners of the region to shine a spotlight on the most progressive buildings, spaces, objects and people. In 2018, INDE.Awards welcomed over 400 entries from more than 14 countries across the region. Of those entries, 15 Winners and 12 Honourable Mentions were arrived at by an internationally renowned panel of judges.

“The INDE.Awards is the Indo-Pacific’s single and most significant design awards program, symbolising the coming together of a large and diverse regional design community,” says Indesign Media Asia Pacific CEO, Raj Nandan.

“We’re incredibly proud to see the INDE.Awards take on a life of its own, as both a platform and a program that recognises the dynamic pursuits of creatives right across the region. It champions the people who are doing amazing work and opens that design conversation to a wider global audience.”

With categories celebrating architecture, interior design and object design in all its forms, the INDE.Awards has brought recognition and growth to the firms which have entered and won. Mat Hinds of Taylor and Hinds Architects, winner of The Building and Best of the Best awards in 2018 for the ‘krakani-lumi’ project in Tasmania, says: “As a small practice, coming from a small island on the southern tip of the region, it just goes to show that the INDE.Awards does facilitate recognition for work that is on the margins, regionally.”

Hinds says Taylor and Hinds was overwhelmed by the double win. “It allowed us to focus the meaning of the project in a broader regional context. We saw it had potency for an entire region of the world, beyond the community of people who were our client. It was a huge privilege and meant our small studio and practice was given more meaning and we could see that all the hard work was significant, it meant something.”

