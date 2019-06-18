INDE.Awards set to rock Melbourne

This year in Melbourne, INDE. day attendees will be able to listen in on two panel discussions about topics that affect not just the region, but designers and architects globally.

It’s also about bringing together the INDE. community for deep dives into the contextual and region-wide narratives that underpin the Indo-Pacific’s most innovative architecture and design.

It’s a chance to talk, to debate and contemplate, and to share the leading perspectives that are driving our region forward.

Last year in Singapore, INDE.Awards guests and VIPs had the opportunity to tour the progressive Gala venue – South Beach, by Foster + Partners and Aedas – with a member of the Foster team, gaining first-hand insights into the development of this sustainable urban quarter.

The INDE.Awards celebrate progressive approaches to architecture and design. In this talk we critically consider what constitutes ’progressiveness’ in design. From innovation to experimentation, conceptual propositions to real outcomes.

What’s in store in 2019?

Friday, 21 June 2019

8:00am: Breakfast and Networking

8:30am – 9:30am: Panel and Q&A

Breakfast Included

Venue:

Living Edge

132A Bridge Rd, Richmond VIC 3121

Moderated by:

Narelle Yabuka – Editor, Cubes (Singapore)

Speakers:

James Calder – Founder, Calder Consultants (Australia)

Sarah Mui – Design Director & Founder, One Bite Design Studio (Hong Kong & Singapore)

Luke Yeung – Principal, Architectkidd (Thailand)

Is Regionalism In Design Relevant Today?

Local heritage, culture, climate and resources all play a key role in creating site-specific structures and spaces. Or do they? Just how important is regionalism in design? What are the real outcomes we see from this approach? And what does it mean within an Indo-Pacific context?

Friday, 21 June 2019

12:00pm: Lunch and Networking

12:30pm – 1:30pm: Panel and Q&A

Lunch Included

Venue:

Zenith Interiors

179 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

Moderated by:

Paul McGillick – Writer and Editor, McGillick Consulting (Australia)

Speakers:

Shashi Caan – Founding Partner, SC Collective (US/UK)

Budiman Hendropurnomo – Director, Denton Corker Marshall (Indonesia)

David Schafer – Principal, Studiomake (Thailand)

INDE.Awards 2019 Gala tickets are sold out.