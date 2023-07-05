IFI is proud to reveal the international jury of esteemed world leaders who will be responsible for designating the top accolades for individuals and built projects in Interior Architecture/ Design – the IFI Global Awards Program (IFI GAP) 2023-2024.

IFI’s highest honour, the IFI PRIZE, along with the IFI Design Journalism Award (IFI DJA) and the IFI Fellowship (FoIFI) recognize the exemplary contribution of individuals in strengthening and progressing Interior Architecture/Design, both within the profession and to broader audiences.

In the form of a global design competition, IFI’s Design Distinction Awards (IFI DDA) recognize excellence in designed outcomes of built projects, offering a quality peer-reviewed assessment of the best completed works from across the world.

To determine the winning submissions for each component of IFI GAP, recognizing and rewarding design excellence at the world level, IFI has appointed a jury of some of the most celebrated practising architects, interior architects/designers, thinkers and media today. Spanning six continents, they reflect the global reach and representation of the Federation.

Selecting winners for IFI GAP 2023-2024, we are proud to announce: Jury Chair Steve Leung, IFI President 2017-2020 / Founder of Steve Leung Design Group – SLD (Hong Kong SAR, China); Olajumoke Adenowo, AD Consulting (Nigeria); Annamaria Anderloni, Partner at Foster + Partners (UK); Marcio Kogan, Founder and Renata Furlanetto, Director of Studio MK27 (Brazil); Julie Michiels, Associate Principal, Interior Design Leader at SOM (USA); Rajesh Nandan, Founder, Publisher and CEO of Indesign Media Asia Pacific (Australia); Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu, Founders of Neri&Hu Design & Research Office (China); Amanda Stanaway, Principal and Global Leader – Workplace Interiors at Woods Bagot (Australia); Patricia Urquiola, Founder of Studio Urquiola (Italy); and Woody Yao, Director of Zaha Hadid Design – ZHD (UK).

“We are honoured to collaborate with some of the most celebrated luminaries of the Interior Architecture/Design world,” says Chairman of IFI GAP and Jury Chair, Steve Leung.

“The calibre of representation within the IFI GAP Jury is a testament to the program’s innovation and to the importance of Interiors. We look forward to celebrating their selections and global pool of talented winners.”