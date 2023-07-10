Over 1,200 delegates from 100 countries will head to the harbour city for the 21st General Assembly and Scientific Symposium of ICOMOS (the International Council on Monuments and Sites) from 31 August to 9 September.

150 events will be held across the eight day period, which will bring international heritage perspectives to Australia. The events program features thought-provoking site visits, functions, workshops, lectures, and a five-day Scientific Symposium.

A Heritage Exposition at Darling Harbour and public Heritage Lecture at Sydney Town Hall headline the list of communal events. A Youth Forum at Cockatoo Island (Wareamah), a World Heritage Panel and a visit to the Greater Blue Mountains is also scheduled within the program.

Australia ICOMOS President Tracy Ireland believes heritage issues are at a critical juncture, with the General Assembly and related Scientific Symposium (GA2023) to encourage discussion on current issues.

“Cultural heritage has a pivotal role to play in adapting to, and mitigating impacts from, climate change and the GA2023 is an opportunity to bring experts together to discuss how communities and heritage practitioners can plan to alleviate climate impacts on cultural heritage.”

“GA2023 will provide a platform for Traditional Owners from around Australia, and First Nations communities from across the globe. It will also foster understanding of how conservation of heritage places is part of building resilient communities and ensuring the sustainability of the world’s scarce resources.”

GA2023 will explore the theme Heritage Changes: Resilience – Responsibility – Rights – Relationships, and reflects the tumultuous changes taking place in the world over the past few years, and the role of heritage in supporting recovery. Keynote speakers include June Oscar, AO Australian Indigenous Human Rights Commissioner, and Jordan Princess Dana Firas - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and President of the Petra Trust in Jordan.

GA2023 Convenor Richard Mackay says Australia’s ICOMOS branch is delighted to be hosting the event.

“Australia is home to 20 World Heritage properties,” he says.

“The General Assembly of ICOMOS (GA2023) will showcase the best of our nation’s heritage and practice to local and international audiences, including community members, governments and experts.”

The program will commence with an event at the World Heritage listed Sydney Opera House, and continuing at the International Convention Centre Sydney.

