The NSW Government has welcomed a report from the Independent Community Commissioner (ICC) for the Western Sydney Aerotropolis which outlines 40 recommendations to better support local landowners.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says, “The planning and delivery of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis is one of the biggest projects in the state’s history and as a result is incredibly complex.”

“We’ve released an initial response to the Commissioner’s findings that commits to supporting most recommendations and we will provide a more detailed whole-of- government response in the next couple of months.”

Some recommendations require changes to planning controls and these will be considered as the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment finalises the planning framework, due to be completed by the end of this year.

Key recommendations include:

Establishing the Independent Community Commissioner as an ongoing role to improve communication with landowners;

Creating a Community Consultative Committee to provide an engagement forum for the community and improve communication with landowners; and

Investigating adjustment of zoning boundaries and other changes as recommended in the report.

More information about the Independent Community Commissioner’s report, and the preliminary responses from the NSW Government is available here: https://bit.ly/3zkC007

Image: NSW gov't