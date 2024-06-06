ICAC has officially commenced hearings on allegations concerning former Canterbury-Bankstown Council employee Benjamin Webb and council contractor Pietro Cossu as part of Operation Mantis.

Kicking off on Monday 3 June, the Commission is investigating whether, between May 2020 and December 2022, Cossu and/or Webb partially or dishonestly exercised their official functions by using, and/or attempting to use, PMLV Invest & Const Pty Ltd (PMLV) to undertake recruitment subcontractor services through council recruitment contractors in circumstances where Cossu, and/or Webb, failed to disclose their pecuniary interest in PMLV, and/or pecuniary benefits that they anticipated receiving in connection with the use of the company.

The Commission is also examining whether, between July 2020 and December 2022, Cossu and/or Webb partially or dishonestly exercised their official functions to favour General Works & Construction Pty Ltd (GWAC), by attempting to influence the award of council contract/s to GWAC, and/or using, or attempting to use, PMLV to subcontract GWAC council contracts to benefit themselves and/or others.

Commissioner Helen Murrell SC will preside at the public inquiry, and Counsel Assisting the Commission will be Georgia Huxley and Hannah Ryan of Counsel. The inquiry is set down for up to three weeks at the ICAC Hearing Room.