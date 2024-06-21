Hybrid working is delivering positive outcomes in terms of overall mental and physical wellbeing of employees, according to a recent study by the world-leading provider of hybrid working solutions, International Workplace Group (IWG).

The research, which analysed the impact of hybrid working on the mental and physical health of over 1,000 hybrid workers, established a clear connection between the adoption of hybrid working policies and improved employee wellbeing.

About 80% of the respondents attributed their improved wellbeing to the greater flexibility offered by hybrid working – a mostly post-pandemic working model that sees workers splitting their time between a local workspace, home and a city centre HQ. Time saved on commuting to work allowed the workers to focus on their wellbeing – something they weren’t able to do earlier.

Workers also spoke about their physical health improving due to hybrid work (68%), being able to do more physical exercise (54%), having time for healthier meal preparation (58%), and enjoying significantly better quality and more consistent sleep patterns (68%).

With more flexibility over when, where and how they work, almost nine in 10 (86%) workers say hybrid working has led to a better work-life balance while over three quarters (78%) experienced an overall reduction in their stress levels. These factors have contributed to a happier, healthier workforce with four in five (81%) workers reporting improved mental health since moving to a hybrid model.

While employees are reporting the numerous wellbeing benefits of hybrid working, HR leaders are equally positive about their impact. IWG’s HR Leaders and Hybrid Working report published in May 2024 revealed that 86% of HR leaders said the hybrid work model is one of the most in-demand wellness benefits among their employees, serves as an effective retention tool, and also supports mental health.

Given the positive impact of hybrid working on workers’ mental and physical health, it is unsurprising that more than half (56%) of Australian hybrid workers are likely to resign from their job in 2024 if they need to commute long distances daily to work. Forcing employees back to the office could also impact business productivity, with 74% of workers saying they were more productive when working in a hybrid model.

"Hybrid working is a win-win for both employees and employers. The balance that hybrid working offers – between office and home, and work and life – supports employee wellbeing and helps employers stay competitive when recruiting and retaining strong talent,” IWG CEO Mark Dixon says.

Image: International Workplace Group