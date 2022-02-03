HDR | Hurley Palmer Flatt Group will be known as HDR, which marks a milestone in the successful integration between the two companies since HDR acquired Hurley Palmer Flatt in June 2019.

The name change also signifies the global expansion of leading-edge service offerings and locations. The respected legacy of Hurley Palmer Flatt is fully encompassed within the HDR global structure, with the original leadership team now responsible for more regions and broader remits.

“The full integration of the HDR brand is a welcome landmark in what has been a fantastic journey, as the synergy between the businesses is being fully realised,” says Paul Flatt, Group President, Building Engineering Services (BES) at HDR.

HDR believes its name and brand values of strong client relationships and creating the right team for each project has ensured its first rate engineering practises for more than half a century. With its BES Group, HDR is able to provide mechanical, electrical and public health solutions, as well as structural and civil engineering; commissioning; sustainability; cyber security and SMART strategies for cities and buildings across a number of markets.

The firm’s geographic reach now also encompasses Europe, the United States and Canada, Germany, Australia, the Middle East, Hong Kong and China.

A robust and experienced leadership team retains the expertise from Hurley Palmer Flatt Group, alongside strategic additions to support and grow the business.

“The Building Engineering Services practice has been in operation for a year now, and we have built upon the existing achievements of Hurley Palmer Flatt Group within the market and made significant progress, exceeding key targets in many areas,” Flatt continues.

“We continue to work with global tech giants and major property corporations across 26 countries, which is a testament to all our staff. My team and I look forward to continued success with HDR.”

Image: HDR | Hurley Palmer Flatt were involved in creating infrastructure for Aberdeen's Hydrogen Bus network.