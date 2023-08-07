Hub Australia has announced a number of partnerships that will enhance the working experience at its Hassell-designed Hub Martin Place, which opens next month.

Located at the heritage-listed 44 Martin Place, the new co-working space will soon feature a world-class aperitivo bar and business lounge, executive wellness amenities and a dedicated lifestyle concierge service to support up to 400 members and their guests across three levels.

Love Tilly Group’s Fabbrica will characterise the hospitality offerings within the building, serving up a breakfast till late afternoon menu of their staple favourites at the apertivo bar, with takeaway food also available. Cocktail Porter will curate the bar’s drinks list. Endota spa have worked alongside Hub’s team to create the endota relaxation room, comprising rest areas, mood lighting, essential oils, tea of the day and greenery.

"At Hub Martin Place, we have set ourselves a lofty goal to create a new standard for workspace hospitality in Australia, which will retain and attract talent for our members and allow them to connect with likeminded professionals,” says Hub CEO Brad Krauskopf.

“We are working with Hassell Studio to create an iconic Sydney workspace inside a beautiful heritage listed building, which is the enviable and ideal place to work for a range of high-end financial, technology, legal and blue-chip organisations in Sydney.

“We knew the physical space alone would not deliver on our promise of delivering leading hospitality and workspace experience, which is why we’re proud to announce these landmark brand collaborations. We truly believe Hub Martin place is the next evolution of workspace here in Australia and will be the best in the market available.”

The Lockeroom Gym will offer foundation memberships to Hub tenants for their exclusive Gym located at 4-6 Bligh Street. A resident executive coach and networking professionals will be able to assist tenants in their professional development. Partnerships with Barberhood, Theatre Royal, Sorry Thanks I Love You and local dry cleaning and tailoring services will also improve tenants’ day-to-day activities.

“Hub Australia is building on its history of hospitality and taking its personalised service to new levels with the delivery of our new flagship site, Hub Martin Place,” says Hub’s Chief Experience Officer, Rebekah Murphy.

“Every single detail has been considered as we’ve shaped our partnerships and approach at Hub Martin Place- from the sparkling water ready for guests at arrival through to Martin Place monogrammed ice cubes at the bar.

“We’re curating this customer experience because we know the future of work demands that professionals can benefit their work and personal lives while attending the office. From renowned food and drink partners, to endota relaxation rooms and an always-on lifestyle concierge, we’re proud to say flexible workspace is entering a new chapter here in Australia with the launch of Hub Martin Place.”