Senior’s living, for the most part, has typically been associated with the quintessential retirement village. Rows of accessible units, community halls and walkways.

Like most typologies, senior’s living has evolved to a point where community creation and amenity is paramount. Architectural firms, including Marchese Partners, have worked alongside ambitious developers to create luxurious, quasi-hotel projects that provide a one stop shop for occupants.

Marchese Partners Principal Enrique Blanco de Cordova joined the practice a decade ago, with an inherent interest in later living and seniors, motivated by his mother’s battle with dementia. He attributes the evolution of over 55s design to demographic, with baby boomers being a different population with subsequently different needs.

“They are demanding a lifestyle. They're healthier and have a high level of wellbeing. I think the physical environment design for them needs to be derived from different requirements to promote health and wellbeing,” he says.

“We need to provide a sense of community that they are looking for and a sense of belonging attached to that, but there's also a sense of purpose. It's not some place that we put people on site, these retirees, these developments or these spaces, they need to care for their needs.

“And I think putting a person-centred approach in that sense means that we need to now understand that age range of that type of population. They have their own needs and then we need to decipher that.”

Marchese’s research-based approach has birthed a series of strategies, which include promoting a sense of community through the creation of communal, semi-communal and private spaces. Blanco de Cordova references Akoya Greenwich, the practice’s latest over 55s development, when discussing the array of spaces made available to residents.

“Residents can interact with the broad community in a public plaza at the bottom of the building, which is connected to the street, with their own community in semi-private areas (lunch areas, social areas, or dining areas), and they can enjoy nature on the rooftop, which has a swimming pool, fireplaces and views of the horizon.

“We believe that biophilic and connective design features will make the building a more enjoyable and healthy place to live. Additionally, they will help to create a sense of community among the residents.”

Hotel-esque developments amongst over 55s design is quickly becoming the norm. The desire to have amenities consolidated under one roof is now nearing on a given for future occupants.

“This component of a hotel or resort-style building is very attractive,” Blanco de Cordova continues.

“It’s a successful formula because it creates a sense of belonging for the residents. They don't need to rely on others, they have a choice.

“These spaces also have two sides to them. One is the services that they have in terms of amenities. We keep their own building. In contrast with a typical luxury unit, which traditionally relies on the area, these communities provide services and come with a type of maintenance.

“The only private space is very hotel or resort style. People love it because it gives you an entry statement. The scale of these spaces is bigger, and then you transition from the strip to another space that provides some type of services to the residents so they feel part of a community.”

It’s very much a chicken and the egg scenario in regards to this change. Who enacted the evolution? Developers, architects, residents, or a mix of each?

“There are some visionaries who want to change their models, but there’s also other developers who are resistant to change. I think it would be best for them to come along if they find new models to cater to the population's needs.

“The model is not about lecturing, but about what needs to be considered in development now to cater for the next 40 years. If they don't recognize the trends in the market, what's the point of buying a product that's not going to fail and be useful?”

Completion of Marchese’s Akoya is on track for July this year. For more information on Marchese Partners, visit marchesepartners.com.