GroupGSA has revitalised an underutilised lobby within a boutique heritage commercial tower by delivering a ‘hotel-like’ experience centred on tenant proposition, wellness and community.

The reimagined space at 155 Clarence Street, Sydney, includes a reinvigorated café with street-level access, along with flexible meeting and breakout spaces, resulting in increased utilisation, tenant engagement and culture among its occupants.

The heritage-listed former warehouse, positioned between Martin Place, Darling Harbour and Barangaroo, is owned by Union Investment Managers and supported by AXA Investment Managers. It was repositioned in 2015 as 12 floors of premium office space.

GroupGSA won a design competition in 2023 to enhance the building’s shared ground-floor amenities, addressing the modern needs of its users and marking the next step in the building’s evolution.

As businesses navigate the evolving workplace landscape, creating spaces that entice employees back into the office is more critical than ever. GroupGSA Associate Director Jessica Margiotta says functional workspaces were no longer enough.

“Right now, there is strong competition in the market and building owners are considering every aspect of their offering,” Margiotta says.

“The lobby serves as an extension of the workplace, fostering connection between teams and tenants to enhance building culture.”

The arrival experience at 155 Clarence Street provides employees, tenants and visitors with a welcoming space to enjoy the ambience, socialise or work in a relaxed environment—offering more than just a passage to the lift.

“When you go to a hotel, the best experience is when all your needs are anticipated and delivered. We’ve applied this thinking to the space and anticipated the users’ needs to provide a seamless experience.”

GroupGSA has maximised the lobby's functionality while creating a timeless and elevated third space that draws inspiration from the building's classic 1939 Art Deco façade. The lobby features three distinct zones.

· An ‘engage’ space: A vibrant dining area with modular furniture that can be reconfigured to host events or town halls, encouraging community interaction.

· A ‘create’ space: A flexible zone designed for informal meetings, supported by integrated technology to accommodate different work styles.

· An ‘imagine’ space: A retreat from the daily hustle, with ‘think booths’, modular furniture and a shared resource library for focused work or personal relaxation.

The strategic use of lighting highlights key heritage elements, such as the original Art Deco columns with mushroom capitals, while the historical display wall serves as a visual narrative of the building’s past, inviting users to engage with its legacy. Additional curves, inspired by the columns, have been incorporated into the lift car threshold and furniture selections, adding character and charm to soften the space.

“Creating a memorable, inviting atmosphere was central to our design,” Margiotta says.

“We wanted the space to feel layered and textured, drawing on the heritage of the building while adding contemporary elements that promote comfort and usability.

“The goal was for tenants to see the lobby as more than just a transition space – it’s now a destination where they can hold meetings, socialise, or simply enjoy a break in their day.”

The inclusion of chessboards, books and games encourages cultural connections between tenants. Whether for Monday morning catch-ups, Thursday evening team drinks or solo work sessions, the new lobby is designed to accommodate different needs and foster a sense of community among tenants.

“By creating a space where tenants can connect not just for work but also socially, we’re supporting the company culture of building tenants,” Margiotta says.

“People come to the office for the people and the team culture, and our design encourages and facilitates these connections. The fact that almost every seat in the lobby is now occupied for most of the day speaks to the success of the design.”

Having completed the Eucalyptus fitout on levels three and four, as well as three other workplace floors, GroupGSA was well-versed with the base build requirements and building specifications.

Builders Hunter Mason delivered the lobby project within a live work environment, which was completed in August.

“The reimagined ground floor lobby is now a highly utilised space, with activity throughout most times of the day. This is a significant improvement, as previously, only about 20 per cent of the lobby was occupied,” Margiotta says.

“The thoughtful design, which includes restored heritage elements and community-focused spaces, has led to greater tenant engagement and interaction within the lobby, making it a central hub for the building's occupants.”

Image: 155 Clarence Street /Luc Remond