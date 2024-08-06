SkyCity Hotels Group celebrated in style last week with the launch and ribbon cutting of its 5-star hotel, Horizon by SkyCity, now officially open.Designed by Warren and Mahoney in collaboration with Moller Architects, Horizon by SkyCity is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s newest five-star hotel, delivering exceptional amenity, city and harbour views, and an exciting destination for visitors within a thriving entertainment precinct.

“Our congratulations to SkyCity Hotels Group and the entire team of designers, contractors and collaborators, on the official opening of Horizon by SkyCity,” says the Warren and Mahoney team on LinkedIn.

“Great projects are about teamwork, and a diverse team of dedicated people from Warren and Mahoney and Moller Architects have worked together with the wider team to achieve this outcome for our client. Our congratulations and many thanks to all..”

The enthusiasm and excitement was shared by the SkyCity Hotels Group team, who went above and beyond with a sophisticated and grand launch party of the new horel.

“It was a night filled with culinary excellence, excitement, and anticipation. Guests sampled bite sized offerings from some of The Grill’s menu highlights, and signature drinks from The Grill and Onyx bars,” shares the team on LinkedIn.

“The opening of the hotel is not only a milestone for the precinct, but it’s a milestone for Auckland, and a huge milestone for our team and all those involved in the monumental project.”

Image: https://horizon-hotel-auckland.aucklandcityhotels.net/en/