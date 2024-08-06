Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Warren and Mahoney & Moller Architects cross the Horizon
shareShare

Warren and Mahoney & Moller Architects cross the Horizon

SkyCity Hotels Group celebrated in style last week with the launch and ribbon cutting of its 5-star hotel, Horizon by SkyCity, now officially open.
Clémence Carayol
Clémence Carayol

06 Aug 2024 2m read View Author

Horizon-by-SkyCity-is-ready-for-business-1732001258.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

SkyCity Hotels Group celebrated in style last week with the launch and ribbon cutting of its 5-star hotel, Horizon by SkyCity, now officially open.Designed by Warren and Mahoney in collaboration with Moller Architects, Horizon by SkyCity is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s newest five-star hotel, delivering exceptional amenity, city and harbour views, and an exciting destination for visitors within a thriving entertainment precinct.

“Our congratulations to SkyCity Hotels Group and the entire team of designers, contractors and collaborators, on the official opening of Horizon by SkyCity,” says the Warren and Mahoney team on LinkedIn.

“Great projects are about teamwork, and a diverse team of dedicated people from Warren and Mahoney and Moller Architects have worked together with the wider team to achieve this outcome for our client. Our congratulations and many thanks to all..”

The enthusiasm and excitement was shared by the SkyCity Hotels Group team, who went above and beyond with a sophisticated and grand launch party of the new horel.

“It was a night filled with culinary excellence, excitement, and anticipation. Guests sampled bite sized offerings from some of The Grill’s menu highlights, and signature drinks from The Grill and Onyx bars,” shares the team on LinkedIn.

“The opening of the hotel is not only a milestone for the precinct, but it’s a milestone for Auckland, and a huge milestone for our team and all those involved in the monumental project.”

Image: https://horizon-hotel-auckland.aucklandcityhotels.net/en/

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap