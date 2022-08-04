New research from hipages has outlined that while Australians constantly safety-proof their homes, they constantly delay repairs which are imperative to wellbeing.

The ‘Know Your Home’ report, released by the online tradie marketplace, indicates 50 percent of homeowners currently have repairs requiring professional attention, while 46 percent are likely to delay a repair as they’re able to live with it. Nearly a quarter of respondents believe that the damages can be repaired themselves.

40 percent of homeowners surveyed have told hipages that they have repairs worth more than $5,000 in their household, while 25 percent have repairs between $1,000 and $5,000, with 22 percent under $1,000. While many homeowners believe they can repair it themselves, hipages believe that it could end up costing them even more.

hipages tradies believe that 48 percent of customers underestimate the difficulty of home repairs, and that around 15 percent of repair jobs can be avoided if tradies intervene earlier.

“Homeowner repairs never stop, but every year we see a spike during spring for renovation and repair jobs,” says Stuart Tucker, hipages Chief Customer Officer.

“During times of high demand it can be tempting to opt for the quickest or cheapest help. However this can create additional problems and wind up costly than if a qualified tradie had been sought in the first instance.

“Working with a licensed and trusted tradie is important year-round, and something homeowners shouldn’t compromise on - even during busy periods. One way to ensure you’re not caught out is to book as far in advance as you can.

“There are 31,000 licensed tradie businesses available now on hipages to help Aussies get ahead of the seasonal boom.”

Spring 2021 was the biggest season for jobs, according to hipages data. hipages is advising homeowners to get in touch with qualified tradesmen. For more info, visit https://hipages.com.au.