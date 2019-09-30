Homebush gets some brand new green space

A new 2.5-hectare park has transformed an unused corridor in Sydney’s inner-west into a new recreation and green space for the local community.

NSW Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes says Ismay Reserve, located next to the new M4 just north of Parramatta Road to Pomeroy Street at Homebush "is the first new park to open as part of the WestConnex Legacy project and unlocks a previously inaccessible area for the local community that will be enjoyed for many years to come."

“Almost 6,000 homes are within 10 minutes’ walk of this fantastic new park, which has something for everyone, including a children’s playground, barbeque facilities, ping pong tables, exercise stations and even a futsal court.”

“There’s also a new shared pedestrian and cycle path between Parramatta Road and Pomeroy Street that connects to Sydney Olympic Park to make it easier for people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” he says.

About 160 trees have also been planted in the new park, with another 5,500 trees to be added to the local tree canopy as part of the project.