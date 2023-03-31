HomeBuilder deadline to be extended pending state approval

The Australian Government says it will work alongside state and territorial governments to extend the deadline for current HomeBuilder applicants that have been put back by supply chain and industry delays.

Minister for Housing Julie Collins has indicated that those who will miss the 30 April 2023 deadline will have until 30 June 2025 to produce supporting documents, pending state and territorial government approval. Extensions are only applicable to already-approved HomeBuilder applicants, who have received formal approval under the scheme for off-the-plan purchases or renovations.

Collins says it would be unfair on Australians to miss out on support they believed they would receive through no fault of their own.

“This decision will not cost the Budget, but it will ease the burden on families right across the country who are relying on this grant," she says.

Applications for the program closed in 2021, with states and territories tasked with administering the scheme on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Property Council Chief Executive Mike Zorbas believes that the shift in deadlines is the right move.

“The Australian Government is doing the right thing for those HomeBuilder recipients affected by weather and supply constraints around the country,” he says.

“This, and the assistance of state and territory governments, will help approved applicants who are already in the scheme and have relied on it.

“The new home aspect of HomeBuilder was a remarkably successful job saver and confidence booster during and after the most severe health related lockdowns in more than a century. Retaining the positive promise of a scheme we hope is never needed again, is thoughtful public policy.”

