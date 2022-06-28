The home automation industry's only certifying body, CEDIA, has launched a new professional development course for architects and building designers, designed to educate them so they are in the best position to address their clients’ smart home technology and lifestyle needs. Architects who complete the course also receive one formal CPD point.

CEDIA’s Regional Development Independent Consultant for Australia and New Zealand, Paul Skelton, explained, “Members of the design and build community are more frequently than ever being asked about smart home technology. Fundamentally, this new CPD presentation has been designed to educate architects and building designers insofar as smart home technology is concerned. It covers exactly what you can automate in a home, including blinds, lighting, entertainment, HVAC and security, why and when you need an integrator and how you work with an integrator. It also gives architects one of the 12 valuable CPD points they need to earn annually upon completion.”

Members of the design and build community don’t need to burden themselves with learning how the technology works, but they do need to know who to call when the situation arises. That, combined with the fact that more and more homeowners are expecting smart home technology to be integrated into their homes, means this technology has very much moved away from being a ‘nice to have’ to being an absolute necessity.

Skelton says, “Take the recent lockdowns as an example. As more people work from home, bullet-proof networks become a priority. Integrators are the people to call to ensure your client’s home performs as it needs to. This new course joins the dots between all the critical parties involved in making this happen.”

Architects who complete this course will walk away with an understanding that smart home technology does not need to be daunting and that if they work with a qualified professional integrator, the technology does not have to negatively impact their design.

“They will also be given advice on how to find a qualified integrator and some useful advice on how to vet an integrator to ensure they are capable and competent partners. Where this course is different is that it is about something completely different to other CPD presentations – it’s not about the National Construction Code, paint, concrete, bricks or OH&S. The technologies covered in this presentation are front and centre in the minds of many homeowners, so it helps architects get across working with integrators more quickly and efficiently.”

CEDIA’s new CPD presentation for architects was developed specifically for Australian design sensibilities by Skelton and a group of top-tier smart home professionals who work with all types of architects and building designers in order to highlight what is possible in the local market.

For more information on CEDIA’s new Professional Development course for architects in Australia and New Zealand go to https://cedia.net/resources/design-build-pros/coi

Image: https://www.power-technology.com/comment/automated-home-and-the-power-industry-top-companies-named/