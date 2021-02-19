Landini Associates and Hilton Hotels and Resorts’ partnership has borne fruit once more, this time in Papua New Guinea.

The Hilton Papua New Guinea is situated in the nation’s capital of Port Moresby. Landini Associates were asked to design the hotel lobby, bar and restaurant, as well as a cafe kiosk, for a convention centre that shares the complex.

Paul Gates, Landini’s associate director of interiors, says that the company’s direction for the hotel was fueled by New Guinean influences and cultural customs.

“We were inspired by the country’s incredible diversity and pristine nature and worked to create a contemporary vision with a modern take on local colors, patterns and materials, while also reflecting Hilton’s service excellence and sophistication,” he says.

The two-level lobby contains a stunning spiral glass staircase that is complemented by tones of blue, red and yellow used in the tribal art stylings of the native peoples. The timber ceiling, embedded with patterns inspired by a bark tapa cloth, becomes a hero element of the design. The library, café and restaurant offer subdued and inventive palettes of local timber, volcanic stones in the columns, locally made embossed precast concrete and brass mesh, as well as steel and copper details in furnishings and fixtures.

For another project, Hilton Brisbane, Landini designed a fitting tribute to that building’s architect, Australian modernist icon Harry Seidler. Landini unearthed original drawings from Seidler’s studio that were enlarged and hung behind the monochrome reception console.

The decade-plus hospitality collaboration between Hilton and Landini has led to award-winning restaurants and executive lounges everywhere across the globe. The Hilton Papua New Guinea is the country’s premier hotel destination and resides in the heart of Port Moresby.

Image: Supplied