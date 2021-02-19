Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
The two-level lobby contains a stunning spiral glass staircase that is complemented by tones of blue, red and yellow used in the tribal art stylings of the native peoples. The timber ceiling, embedded with patterns inspired by a bark tapa cloth, becomes a
shareShare

Hilton Hotels pay tribute to Harry Seidler with PNG design

Landini Associates and Hilton Hotels and Resorts’ partnership has borne fruit once more, this time in Papua New Guinea.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

19 Feb 2021 2m read View Author

Hilton-Hotels-pay-tribute-to-Harry-Seidler-1732010386.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Landini Associates and Hilton Hotels and Resorts’ partnership has borne fruit once more, this time in Papua New Guinea.

The Hilton Papua New Guinea is situated in the nation’s capital of Port Moresby. Landini Associates were asked to design the hotel lobby, bar and restaurant, as well as a cafe kiosk, for a convention centre that shares the complex.

Paul Gates, Landini’s associate director of interiors, says that the company’s direction for the hotel was fueled by New Guinean influences and cultural customs.

“We were inspired by the country’s incredible diversity and pristine nature and worked to create a contemporary vision with a modern take on local colors, patterns and materials, while also reflecting Hilton’s service excellence and sophistication,” he says.

The two-level lobby contains a stunning spiral glass staircase that is complemented by tones of blue, red and yellow used in the tribal art stylings of the native peoples. The timber ceiling, embedded with patterns inspired by a bark tapa cloth, becomes a hero element of the design. The library, café and restaurant offer subdued and inventive palettes of local timber, volcanic stones in the columns, locally made embossed precast concrete and brass mesh, as well as steel and copper details in furnishings and fixtures.

For another project, Hilton Brisbane, Landini designed a fitting tribute to that building’s architect, Australian modernist icon Harry Seidler. Landini unearthed original drawings from Seidler’s studio that were enlarged and hung behind the monochrome reception console.

The decade-plus hospitality collaboration between Hilton and Landini has led to award-winning restaurants and executive lounges everywhere across the globe. The Hilton Papua New Guinea is the country’s premier hotel destination and resides in the heart of Port Moresby.

Image: Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap