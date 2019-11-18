Hills Showground Metro Station plan now open for public view

The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is calling for community feedback on Landcom’s concept proposal for new homes, shops and businesses around the Hills Showground Metro station in Sydney’s northwest.

The concept proposal seeks approval to allow nine building envelopes, ranging in height from 4 to 20 storeys, with up to 1900 homes and up to 13,600 square metres of non-residential floor space.

The proposed development would be delivered in stages and includes a park, plaza, new roads and landscaping. The concept proposal also includes design guidelines and strategies to govern the design of future development.

The Department’s executive director of Compliance, Key Sites and Industry, Anthea Sargeant, says “The Hills Showground Concept Plan proposal would provide a mix of housing, including five per cent affordable housing, commercial developments and new public open space around the new Hills Showground Station.”

Sargeant says the department wanted to hear the community’s views on the Concept Plan for the Hills Showground Station Precinct.

“Once the exhibition closes, the Department will consider all community submissions received, along with feedback from other government agencies and councils.”

The exhibition closes on 10 December 2019.