A group of experts has been appointed by the UNSW Cities Institute to further its practice-based research, education, and advocacy work for the future of healthy cities.

The new External Advisory Committee (EAC), which met for the first time last month, assembles experience from across the private and public sectors, including former government ministers, current local government CEOs and industry leaders.

UNSW Cities Institute Director Professor Peter Poulet says the committee’s diverse breadth of expertise and perspectives will inform and amplify the Institute’s work.

“I’m delighted and honoured such a distinguished group of experts has agreed to assist us as ideas brokers for the future of cities in the Asia Pacific,” Poulet says.

“This group’s compelling mix of government and industry experience will guide us as we combine with UNSW’s depth and excellence across all disciplines to provide pragmatic plans of action for the future health of our urban environments.”

The members of the EAC are:

Monica Barone, CEO, City of Sydney

Nick Carney, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills

Gail Connolly, CEO, Parramatta City Council

Verity Firth, Vice President Societal Impact & Engagement, UNSW

Leanne Holt, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Indigenous, UNSW

Inaara Jindani, Director, Project Localise

Elizabeth Mildwater, Secretary, Department of Creative Industries, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport

Kerry Robinson, CEO, Blacktown City Council

Michael Rose, Chairperson, Committee for Sydney

Katie Stevenson, NSW Executive Director, Property Council of Australia

Rob Stokes, Industry Professor ESG, Macquarie University

The EAC meets quarterly with the UNSW Cities Institute team to guide its work linking academia to government and industry and facilitating ideas and action to reinvent cities for sustainable, healthy, prosperous, and socially just futures.

The EAC is complemented by an Internal Advisory Committee featuring senior leadership across the disciplines and executives of UNSW.

“The Cities Institute aims to make a difference and our Advisory Committee brings together people who have already made a difference,” Poulet says.

“Our collective strength promises great ideas, partnerships and better built environments.”

Image: https://www.who.int/southeastasia/activities/healthy-cities