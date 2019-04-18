Think Brick Australia has announced the jury for Think Brick Awards 2019, with the panel comprising of high calibre individuals from the architecture and design industry.

Australia’s richest design awards, the Think Brick Awards encourages architects, designers and builders to rethink brick, concrete masonry and roof tiles as contemporary and sustainable design materials.

The 2019 jury members are internationally renowned for their distinctive architectural practice and standout contributions made to the industry, says Think Brick Australia CEO, Elizabeth McIntyre.

McIntyre adds that this year’s jury features past Think Brick Award winners and finalists.

The jury members include Rachel Nolan, Kennedy Nolan; Patrick Kennedy, Kennedy Nolan; Melissa Bright, MAKE Architecture; Billy Kavellaris, KUD; and Andrew Hagemann, Fringe Architects.

Entry to Think Brick Awards 2019 will close on 3 May 2019. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 15 August 2019.

Image: (Clockwise from top left) Billy Kavellaris, KUD; Melissa Bright, MAKE architecture; Andrew Hagemann, Fringe Architects; Patrick Kennedy, Kennedy Nolan; Rachel Nolan, Kennedy Nolan