The Heritage Lanes development in Brisbane has been awarded a 6 Star Green Star Buildings certified rating by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), making the office tower the first in the world to achieve this prestigious sustainability benchmark.

Housing the head offices of Suncorp and KPMG, the ~$800m Heritage Lanes is Mirvac’s first net zero carbon in operation office development, powered by 100% renewable electricity. Spanning 35 levels, the world-class office building is designed for 7,000 employees and offers more than 60,000 square metres of premium-grade office space.

Mirvac’s group general manager, commercial & mixed-use development, Simon Healy said, “Heritage Lanes is the expression of a fantastic partnership with M&G Real Estate and major tenant, Suncorp, that from the outset, set out to be a world-class workplace and one of the most sustainable new buildings in Australia.”

According to Healy, Heritage Lanes has created an inclusive and vibrant community, which includes the cross-block public laneway known as ‘Market Lane’, an urban garden, arbour, and reflection pool, and an impressive showcase of artworks by First Nations artists.

“Across our Queensland portfolio, which includes apartment projects Quay at Newstead, Ascot Green at Brisbane Racing Club and Gainsborough Greens masterplanned community in Pimpama, sustainability is front of mind when we design buildings and precincts like Heritage Lanes.

“We have a strong sustainability track record – in 2021, we met our goal to be net positive in carbon (scope 1 and 2) nine years early, and we’re now working to achieve net positive in the challenging area of scope 3 emissions by 2030. We’re also targeting zero waste to landfill by 2030. For us, it is about leaving a positive legacy and showing industry leadership to influence positive change,” says Healy.

Observing that Heritage Lanes embodies the highest sustainability targets for Australian buildings, the GBCA’s chief executive, Davina Rooney said, “I congratulate Mirvac and M&G on receiving the first ever 6 Star Green Star Buildings certification. Heritage Lanes has achieved the highest standard in our new certification tool, showcasing the future of Green Star Buildings.”

Fund manager of M&G Real Estate’s flagship core Asia Pacific property strategy, Richard van den Berg, said, “As champions of sustainability, M&G's involvement in the Heritage Lanes precinct comes as a natural progression. Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond rhetoric; it's embedded in our investment philosophy. We actively seek opportunities that not only generate returns but also advocate environmental stewardship.”

Suncorp Group’s chief operating officer – insurance, Paul Smeaton said, “Mirvac’s sustainability plans and aspirations were a significant influence on Suncorp’s decision to choose Heritage Lanes as our new headquarters.”

“At Suncorp, we see first-hand the devastating impacts of climate change when we are on the front line with our customers and communities after severe weather events. We are very conscious of doing everything we can to proactively reduce our environmental footprint and operate more sustainably.”

Key sustainability features of Heritage Lanes:

The reuse and refurbishment of an existing two-storey heritage building and reinstatement of a heritage market shed.

The tower construction used a lower carbon concrete made with 70 per cent recycled water and 89 per cent recycled steel content.

90 per cent of construction waste was recycled to divert it away from landfill.

Water-saving features include the reuse of rainwater for cooling towers and irrigation, with 100 kilolitres of storage on site, and the building features 129kW of solar energy generation.

Recycling and waste management have been given careful attention across the tower, and Mirvac also provides education programs to partners and suppliers on initiatives that minimise waste and environmental impact.

Heritage Lanes also targeted a 5.5 Star NABERS Energy and 4.5 Star NABERS Water ratings and is on track to achieve a Platinum Core and Shell WELL Certification next month.