Henning Larsen designs an all-timber community in Copenhagen

The new sustainable ‘masterplan’ by Henning Larsen and MOE, Fælledby, is the first all-timber community designed in Copenhagen.

The masterplan is the winning concept from a national design competition issued by By & Havn, in collaboration with MOE.

The ambitious effort hopes to set a standard for how modern communities can live with nature both now and in the future.

A central focus of the design and ultimately, ‘the vision’, is to “create a new city on nature’s terms, where the existing and inherent qualities of the communities become stronger through a connection to local biodiversity,” according to Henning Larsen.

“Deciding to build in the natural landscape around Fælledby comes with a commitment to balance people with nature.”

The community in turn, will base their new district on an entirely wooden neighbourhood, incorporating natural habitats that encourage richer growth for plants and animals.

Copenhagen’s first timber neighbourhood will be designated for families, students and retirees, also creating as sustainable a community as possible.

In collaboration with biologists and environmental engineers from MOE, Henning Larsen is attempting to create a rich, natural quality to the masterplan; envisioning sustainability in habitat preservation alongside its timber construction.

Incorporating active street corners, green corridors and a concentrated city centre, the new and sustainable district will be divided into three circular subsections.

Allowing for a more intimate and small-scale sense of community to flourish, wild-planted natural swathes will run through, connecting these three ‘mini-villages’ and ensuring free movement for its local species and community.

By & Haven managing director, Anne Skovbro states, “The winning proposal is an exciting and innovative proposal, unlike anything we’ve seen before in other parts of Copenhagen.”

“The message from our dialogue with local citizens was entirely clear – we knew we had a responsibility to take great care of the community’s plant and animal residents, while at the same time building a sustainable neighbourhood within this setting.”