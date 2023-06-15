Henning Larsen has launched its brand new Asia Pacific studio in Singapore, at a time when its presence is only increasing in the region.

The global firm, rooted in distinctive Nordic heritage, opened the APAC outpost on 29 May. In Australia, the practice is involved in the transformation of Cockle Bay Park (pictured top, below), which includes a 183-metre state-of-the-art commercial office tower atop a 10,000 square metre public realm in the heart of Sydney.

The reinvigoration of the Canberra Theatre Centre (pictured below) will also be overseen by the practice, alongside Architectus and Arup. The local and international design team will create an inclusive and versatile space developed in consultation with local First Nations peoples. The redevelopment of the precinct will see it become a world-class institution for artists and audiences alike.

The trio's design vision reflects the capital’s diverse cultures and voices, serving as a cultural hub for both local and international artists. The facade reflects the natural and built environment of the city, befitting of its place within both Canberra and the Civic and Cultural District. Henning Larsen will also craft the designs for the French International School in Hong Kong.

The launch follows on from its merger with landscape architecture practice Ramboll Studio Dreiseitl, a major step in becoming a truly global practice.

“As we expand globally, we have sharpened our Asia Pacific strategy. Singapore and the wider region has such a dedication to context-driven regenerative architecture, landscape, and urbanism, which has opened up extraordinary possibilities for pioneering design approaches,” says Henning Larsen’s Global Design Director, Jacob Kurek.

“Design processes are unique for each project, one that resonates with the aspirations of each community and client we work with.

“Being present in Singapore allows us to deepen our understanding of the regional cultures, preferences, and aspirations, enabling us to tailor our designs to the specific needs of our clients. We know that promoting the preservation of heritage and driving transformation is a double challenge that requires innovative thinking and a deep appreciation for our locality.

“Through personal connections we are looking forward to laying the foundations for enduring partnerships, where collaboration and collective vision drive the transformation of the built environment. Together, we embark on a remarkable journey to reshape our surroundings, blending heritage and innovation in Singapore and Asia Pacific.”

A number of discussions concerning the built environment across the region will be held regularly and hosted by Henning Larsen. For more information, click here.