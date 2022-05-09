Young designer Vladislav Kulikov has presented a concept design for a new unmanned medium-sized drone that can efficiently and quickly deliver small cargo in cities.

Unlike the typical quadcopter design of conventional drones, Kulikov’s drone takes on a helicopter aesthetic. Aptly named VR Helicopter Drone, this flying innovation has an aerodynamic body with its cabin inspired by a bird’s body and seems to float in the frame. The aerodynamic design minimises friction in flight and even uses less energy than regular drones.

Considerable effort has been invested in removing unnecessary weight for maximum lift and manoeuvrability.

According to Kulikov, the VR Helicopter Drone is ideal for delivering small cargo in busy, high traffic urban environments.

Image: Vladislav Kulikov