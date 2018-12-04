Hayball’s community-focused design for Burwood Brickworks

Hayball is masterplanning and designing four apartment buildings – the Garden Apartments – as part of Fraser’s Property’s Burwood Brickworks development in Burwood East.

Situated on a 20.5ha former brickworks site, the area is being redeveloped as a mixed-used precinct. Upon completion, it will include a shopping centre with a rooftop ‘urban farm’, a range of residential buildings including townhouses and apartments, as well as generous areas of public open space. All development on the site is being designed to achieve a 6-star Green Star Communities certification.

Much of the appeal lies in the light-filled design and arrangement of the apartments – a distinct welcoming entry foyer at each apartment building designed to build a sense of local community, with walkways linking residents to a vibrant retail hub and shared urban plaza.

An integrated landscaping approach provides privacy for residents while remaining connected to the wider precinct. Protected by the apartments, a private garden provides an outdoor sanctuary for intimate or group gatherings, including a bespoke garden pavilion.

“The opportunity to create homes that are fully integrated within their wider community has allowed us to incorporate a variety of apartment and home-office options to suit a range of contemporary household and lifestyle requirements,” says Hayball project architect Andrew Moulding.

“The design of each dwelling was influenced by the design team imagining themselves in the place of the occupant, truly envisaging how every space is used and experienced, in order to deliver the best value and lifestyle for every resident.”

“Our vision in designing the residential elements within the new Brickworks precinct concentrated on creating a dialogue between the idea of ‘private’ and ‘social’ spaces. We wanted the residential design features to help foster a sense of community,” adds Hayball project director Sarah Buckeridge.

“Our design of the residential element of Burwood Brickworks contributes to the high streetscape quality of the wider precinct, creating a cohesive suite of buildings with a common design DNA – but with feature details and colour accents incorporated to create identity and a sense of address for each building.

“Tactile and textural materials have been used to subtly reference the site’s history as a former brickworks and provide depth and richness to the façade designs.”