Hayball designs James Bond-inspired apartments in South Melbourne

Designs for a new residential apartment project inspired by a Phuket island featured in a James Bond movie, were recently revealed by Australian architecture practice, Hayball.

Located on Cobden St in South Melbourne overlooking Albert Park and the Royal Botanic Gardens, the Oasis Residences by property developer Holder East combines sharp lines, greenery, light and shape to reflect Khoa Phing Kan Island in Phuket, Thailand, made famous for being featured in The Man with the Golden Gun.

Hayball director Eugene Chieng said the project continues the firm’s mission to create high quality well-designed buildings, which offer a unique lifestyle and narrative to residents.

“We face the increasing challenge in Melbourne of escaping the concrete jungle and our vision for Oasis Residences is to deliver a luxurious, urban escape that puts residents first,” Chieng says. “It’s evident the popularity of inner-city apartment living is still on the rise, and that’s no surprise when you can still have space and the convenience of access to luxury amenities, such as that offered by Oasis.”

The wave-like balconies on the podium levels resembling a traditional Japanese textile weave pattern are a major design highlight of the Oasis, which carries throughout the building.

While nature is emphasised through the greenery featured throughout the visually striking five-storey atrium and the exterior of terraces and communal spaces, the natural timber and marble surfaces inside create a sense of understated luxury, accented by splashes of gold and gunmetal.

In terms of amenities, the Oasis features a residents’ lounge incorporating a spectacular floor-to-ceiling library bookshelf, a luxurious private dining room, a fully-equipped wellness centre containing a gym, sauna and yoga retreat, a piano room, cinema and children’s play room.

A resort-style infinity pool on the building’s generously appointed rooftop offers a luxurious refuge to residents.

In addition to over 200 luxury apartments, the tower will also feature premium retail spaces on the ground floor and four levels of basement parking.

Construction of the Oasis is set to commence in late 2019 for a 2021 completion date.