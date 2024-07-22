Residents have begun moving into a new multi-residential development in Kensington, Melbourne, where the apartments are delivered under an innovative purchase pathway by the developer, Assemble.

The design by Hayball for 15 Thompson Street prioritises community, along with quality design and sustainability. Offering 199 apartments in a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, the development allows residents to move into their homes with rent and purchase prices set for up to five years, with the option to buy their home at any stage at an agreed value. Assemble has partnered with AustralianSuper, the nation’s largest industry superannuation fund for this project.

Hayball principal Thomas Gilbert explained that the team set out to meet the needs of the local neighbourhood through the provision of affordable, comfortable, low running cost and low environmental impact housing in a modern, community-centric precinct.

From creating spaces for connection and engagement between public and private spaces, and using sustainable, durable materials to ensure longevity, to the location of the project itself and connection to sustainable transport, design choices at every level were informed by this idea of social and environmental sustainability going hand-in-hand.

Consisting of two conjoined buildings with an interconnected living program, the built form features several shared spaces to support neighbourly connections and extend residents’ lifestyles beyond their own apartment. The rooftop, which is inspired by community-centric areas such as The Bronx in New York, is envisioned as an open, practical social space. Cooking and dining facilities, a basketball court, sandpits, a chicken coop and herb gardens encourage leisure and connection for all ages.

An internal park at the building’s core activates the ground plane and creates a pathway from Stubbs Street to Thompson Street.

The neighbourhood – a historically industrial area – is represented visually in the facade and materiality of the building using recycled brickwork, vertical steelwork and fluted concrete.

The Oculus-led landscaping uses a mix of plants and trees chosen specifically for their air-purifying quality, both creating a cleaner and healthier environment and encouraging the restoration of local biodiversity. A water feature in the precinct’s central courtyard creates a natural escarpment, reengaging the site with the traditional water paths on which it sits.

The building is 100 per cent electric with no fossil fuels used for heating, cooling, cooking or power. Connected to Melbourne’s electrical grid, the building also features additional solar panels on the roof to power shared spaces.

Apartments have an average 7-star NatHERs rating, with residents also having access to Assemble Connect – an opt-in embedded energy network where residents can buy 100 per cent accredited GreenPower® and high-speed internet at lower prices.

Inspired by the Dutch approach, an oversupply of cycle racks and dedicated bike access marks a conscious decision by the designers to encourage a less car-dependent future.

“You can ride your bicycle directly off the street and into the building,” says Gilbert. “Cycling was not an afterthought in this project – we have embedded into our design accessways and bike parking, separating it from carparks and creating a more resident-friendly experience.”

“With residents moving into our second project in Kensington, the first backed by AustralianSuper, we have demonstrated the ability to scale our impact,” reflects Assemble COO Emma Telfer. “The design of 15 Thompson Street creates a feeling of community and liveability at scale, while enabling more people to have the time and space they need to purchase their homes.”

Images: Tom Ross