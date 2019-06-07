Hayball-designed Melbourne vertical school wins top education design award

Hayball-designed Melbourne vertical school wins top education design awardSouth Melbourne Primary School led the parade of winners at Learning Environments Australasia’s 12th Annual Excellence in Educational Facilities Awards held recently in Perth.
Designed by Hayball, South Melbourne Primary School – Victoria’s first public vertical school – was named overall winner in a field of 85 entries from across the Asia Pacific.
The jury stated that South Melbourne Primary School challenged design standards to “deliver a vertical school that sits within a public plaza… a rich and rewarding spatial experience for the whole South Melbourne community”.
Additionally, South Melbourne Primary School also won Category 1: New Construction / Entire New Facility for its “successful integration of educational pedagogies, community values and architectural design philosophies”.
Chris Bradbeer, chair of Learning Environments Australasia (LEA) described South Melbourne Primary School as “a fantastic example of what can be achieved when educators, architects, students and the community work together to shape our schools”.
The Awards ceremony was the culmination of LEA’s 19th annual conference on innovative learning spaces, attended by 450 of the world’s leading practitioners in the design and use of learning spaces.
Annual Excellence in Educational Facilities Awards - Winners
Overall Winner:
Winner: South Melbourne Primary School
Architect: Hayball
Photographer: Dianna Snape Photography
Category 1: New Construction / Entire New Educational Facility
This category applies to construction of a new school or educational institution on a new site.
Winner: South Melbourne Primary School
Architect: Hayball
Commendation: Braemar College Stage 1
Architect: Hayball
Category 2: New Construction / New Individual Facility Over AU$8 Million
This category applies to a new building or new buildings in an existing school or campus.
Winner: Taronga Institute
Architect: NBRS Architecture
Photographer: Alexander Mayes
Commendation: Freemans Bay School
Architect: RTA Studio
Category 3: New Construction / New Individual Facility(ies) Under AU$8 Million
This category applies to a new building or new buildings in an existing school or campus.
Winner: Cathedral Grammar Junior School, Christchurch, New Zealand
Architect: Andrew Barrie Lab + Tezuka
Commendation 1: St Pius X High School – Library, NSW
Architect: SHAC Architects
Commendation 2: Kolbe Catholic College – Food Technology Centre, Victoria
Architect: Smith + Tracey Architects
Category 4: Renovation / Modernisation Over AU$2 Million
Winner: Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School
Architect: BVN
Commendation 1: LCI Melbourne
Architect: Gray Puksand
Commendation 2: Mildred Manning Science Centre, Wesley College
Architect: Taylor Robinson Chaney Broderick
Category 5: Renovation / Modernisation Under AU$2 Million
Winner: Domremy College, Solais Sandpit
Architect: Hayball
Photographer: Hayball
Commendation: None
Category 6: An Innovative Education Initiative
Designed to showcase significant contributions to learning environments by schools, educators, students, designers, community organisations etc
Winner: Domremy College, Solais Sandpit
Architect: Hayball
Commendations: none
Category 7: Landscaping/Outdoor Learning Area.
Designed to showcase outdoor learning environments targeted to improving educational outcomes
Winner: None
Commendation 1: Alberton ‘The Nest’ Primary School
Architect: JPE Design Studio
Commendation 2: Ivanhoe East Primary School
Architect: Jeavons Landscape Architects
