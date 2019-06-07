Hayball-designed Melbourne vertical school wins top education design award

South Melbourne Primary School led the parade of winners at Learning Environments Australasia’s 12th Annual Excellence in Educational Facilities Awards held recently in Perth.

Designed by Hayball, South Melbourne Primary School – Victoria’s first public vertical school – was named overall winner in a field of 85 entries from across the Asia Pacific.

The jury stated that South Melbourne Primary School challenged design standards to “deliver a vertical school that sits within a public plaza… a rich and rewarding spatial experience for the whole South Melbourne community”.

Additionally, South Melbourne Primary School also won Category 1: New Construction / Entire New Facility for its “successful integration of educational pedagogies, community values and architectural design philosophies”.

Chris Bradbeer, chair of Learning Environments Australasia (LEA) described South Melbourne Primary School as “a fantastic example of what can be achieved when educators, architects, students and the community work together to shape our schools”.

The Awards ceremony was the culmination of LEA’s 19th annual conference on innovative learning spaces, attended by 450 of the world’s leading practitioners in the design and use of learning spaces.

Annual Excellence in Educational Facilities Awards - Winners

Overall Winner:

Winner: South Melbourne Primary School

Architect: Hayball

Photographer: Dianna Snape Photography

Category 1: New Construction / Entire New Educational Facility

This category applies to construction of a new school or educational institution on a new site.

Winner: South Melbourne Primary School

Architect: Hayball

Commendation: Braemar College Stage 1

Architect: Hayball

Category 2: New Construction / New Individual Facility Over AU$8 Million

This category applies to a new building or new buildings in an existing school or campus.

Winner: Taronga Institute

Architect: NBRS Architecture

Photographer: Alexander Mayes

Commendation: Freemans Bay School

Architect: RTA Studio

Category 3: New Construction / New Individual Facility(ies) Under AU$8 Million

This category applies to a new building or new buildings in an existing school or campus.

Winner: Cathedral Grammar Junior School, Christchurch, New Zealand

Architect: Andrew Barrie Lab + Tezuka

Commendation 1: St Pius X High School – Library, NSW

Architect: SHAC Architects

Commendation 2: Kolbe Catholic College – Food Technology Centre, Victoria

Architect: Smith + Tracey Architects

Category 4: Renovation / Modernisation Over AU$2 Million

Winner: Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School

Architect: BVN

Commendation 1: LCI Melbourne

Architect: Gray Puksand

Commendation 2: Mildred Manning Science Centre, Wesley College

Architect: Taylor Robinson Chaney Broderick

Category 5: Renovation / Modernisation Under AU$2 Million

Winner: Domremy College, Solais Sandpit

Architect: Hayball

Photographer: Hayball

Commendation: None

Category 6: An Innovative Education Initiative

Designed to showcase significant contributions to learning environments by schools, educators, students, designers, community organisations etc

Winner: Domremy College, Solais Sandpit

Architect: Hayball

Commendations: none

Category 7: Landscaping/Outdoor Learning Area.

Designed to showcase outdoor learning environments targeted to improving educational outcomes

Winner: None

Commendation 1: Alberton ‘The Nest’ Primary School

Architect: JPE Design Studio

Commendation 2: Ivanhoe East Primary School

Architect: Jeavons Landscape Architects