The NSW Government will spend $200 million over the next two years on developing and delivering major evacuation routes in the flood-prone Hawkesbury-Nepean.

The funding is being rapidly deployed into commencing work on the Pitt Town Bypass, as well as commencing enabling works on Garfield Road East at Riverstone and the Richmond Road - M7 to Townson Road - upgrade.

The Budget 2023-24 allocation of $200 million over two years is part of a larger $550 million spend over ten years on Western Sydney flood roads resilience that includes:

$100 million for Garfield Road East at Riverstone for widening and duplication works as a key evacuation route

$100 million on the Pitt Town Bypass

$285 million for Richmond Road between Townson Road and the M7

$15 million for The Driftway Roundabout at Londonderry

$50 million for Hill Road at Sydney Olympic Park to improve localised flooding

Additionally, the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley Flood Evacuation Road Resilience Program has undertaken investigations at several locations along The Northern Road between Richmond Road, Richmond and Dunheved Road, Jordan Springs, and Londonderry Road, between Driftway, Richmond and The Northern Road, Cranebrook.

Improvement projects include road shoulder widening, new drainage and bridge structures, road raising, pinch point upgrades and other drainage improvements.

The projects in the Program will improve the road network, particularly at key low points, so that residents can evacuate from the area safely in the event of a flood.

The NSW Minister for Roads John Graham says, “We made a commitment to Western Sydney to get flood mitigation right and this initial $200 million will help improve preparedness for the next flood or bushfire event.

“We know the population has increased significantly in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley and it is essential we build the roads that cater for the size of the community in good times and bad.

“We cannot pretend evacuations will not be a reality in the future whether it is in response to flood or fire. This funding will make sure roads are fit to help people get out and emergency services can get it in during times of crisis.”

Image: University of Sydney