Have you designed the best work space of the decade?

Perhaps more than any other sector of design, workplace design is in a state of perpetual evolution. The workplace has undergone an ambitious evolution to become a high-functioning environment that is social, cultural and community-driven. And it continues to evolve hand-in-hand with technology, culture, lifestyle habits, as well as sustainability, wellness and urban considerations.

Our region – a crucible of development and change – has produced some of the world’s leading progressive workplace projects over the years. We’ve documented many of them in our publications and celebrated them in the INDE.Awards since 2017. Now it’s time to look back over a decade of progress and celebrate how we’ve changed the game.

Best of the Decade | The Work Space marks the start of a new decade – and the twentieth anniversary of Indesign Media Asia Pacific – by honouring a watershed moment in workspace design.

This award will open up discussion about a project and place that has redefined the very meaning of how and where we work in the Indo-Pacific region.

Alongside its companion award Best of the Decade | The Living Space, the Best of the Decade | The Work Space gives us reason to collectively look back on how we’ve progressed, and to consider where we’ll go from here.

To be eligible for this category your project and your studio must be located in the Indo-Pacific region. Your project must have been completed between 1 January 2010 and 21 February 2020.

Best of the Decade | The Work Space will be Jury decided as well as being open to a people’s choice vote. It’s the ideal platform for generating a region-wide discussion about what matters to how we work in the Indo-Pacific.

You have until 21 February 2020 to get your entry in.

Image: Piazza Dell’Ufficio (Australia) by Branch Studio Architects. Honourable Mention, The Work Space, INDE.Awards 2019. Photo by Peter Clarke.