Causeway Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridges renders
Hassell helps to deliver crucial bridges for Perth outskirts

Hassell has been confirmed as the urban designer and landscape architect for the project tasked with designing a set of new pedestrian and cyclist bridges in Perth which will provide a new gateway into the city.
Architecture & Design Team

18 Aug 2022

Hassell-to-deliver-crucial-bridges-for-Perth-1732008720.png

The Causeway Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridges span the Derbal Yerrigan (Swan River) from the eastern banks of Point Fraser within the City of Perth, touching down on Heirisson Island before continuing to McCallum Park in the Town of Victoria Park.

The bridges will provide safe access to the city of lights for approximately 1,400 cyclists and 1,900 pedestrians each day. Hassell Principal Anthony Brookfield says the design integrates the bridges into their immediate surroundings.

“We’re excited to be part of the team building this significant project with a design that will reflect and embed the Whadjuk Noongar culture,” he says.

“As a major gateway into and out of the city, this is a great opportunity to transform the journey across the Derbal Yerrigan into one of cultural learning where we acknowledge the history and First Nations people who played a significant role as providers and carers for Country.

“The creation of a revitalised landscape within the context of the new bridges will incorporate these stories.”

The journey across the bridges will be immersive and engaging, telling stories that underline the significance of the places to the Whadjuk Nyoongar community.

Hassell is part of an alliance with construction participants Civmec and Seymour Whyte, designer participant WSP and owner participant Main Roads WA.

Construction of the bridges will begin later this year with an estimated completion date in 2024.

