Hassell's mental health facility design lauded

Hassell has designed the new AU$91m Ipswich Hospital Acute Mental Health Unit.

The purpose-built facility will include 50 beds and provide an environment that is responsive to people accessing mental health care/treatment, uses emerging models of care, and innovative technologies, including Queensland’s first-of-its-type integrated mental health assessment centre.

Developing the business case concept, the Hassell-led team has produced a design that integrates architecture, landscape architecture and interior design to reflect West Moreton Health's vision of establishing a healing environment for mental health that nurtures wellbeing and mindfulness.

Hassell project leader, Stephen Watson says the design team worked closely with users of the facility to create a design that responds to the need for highly functional, adaptive recovery that is as unique as each consumer, blending outdoor spaces and natural views with the interiors.

The multi-level unit has been shaped to stitch into its residential setting through use of fine detailing and warm natural tones along with features such as architectural sun- shading to improve the building’s thermal performance, while also enhancing privacy for consumers and neighbouring residents.

The Ipswich Hospital Acute Mental Health Unit forms part of the first stage of West Moreton Health’s 15-year Master Plan to respond to the future healthcare needs of the region.

Hassell’s portfolio of work within mental health continues to rapidly grow. Other projects include the mental health emergency centre at SJOG Midland Hospital, and a 40-bed mental health facility at the new Murdoch Health and Knowledge Precinct, both situated in Western Australia.

Image: Supplied.