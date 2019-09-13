Hassell partners with Brickfields Consulting

Hassell has formed a strategic partnership with research and place strategy firm Brickfields Consulting.

Brickfields Consulting is a team of consultants which has gained a reputation in the property sector as progressive advisors. The company uses robust proprietary qualitative and quantitative consumer research tools to deliver valuable insights early in the design and development process.

Hassell and Brickfields Consulting have worked with a number of common clients including AMP, Charter Hall, Dexus, Frasers Property, Grocon, Lendlease, and Mirvac. The two firms have collaborated on projects to deliver long-term return on investment by creating strategies that encourage users to visit, stay longer, and fully engage with places in the city.

“Formalising our close relationships with Brickfields Consulting recognises the value of our joint offering to clients – access to deep insights to help shape the design of places that unlock value for both clients and communities,” says Coster.

Brickfields Consulting research director, David Grant says this opportunity will allow Brickfields Consulting to take part in the design of some of the world’s most complex and innovative buildings and places.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Brickfields Consulting to extend its reach outside Australia and grow as an international company and, most importantly, help create and shape places to reach their full potential.”

Pictured: Hassell's Sydney studio. Image credit: Hassell