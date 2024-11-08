Logo
Hassell joins the B Corps club
Hassell joins the B Corps club

International design practice Hassell is now a Certified B Corporation, joining a global movement of over 9,000 purpose-driven businesses and cementing its commitment to creating a better future by designing the world’s best places, places people love — and places that make a real difference.
Clémence Carayol
Clémence Carayol

08 Nov 2024

Certified B Corporations — or B Corps — are a global movement of companies rethinking the role of business. Collectively, they envision a better economic system where profit and purpose don't compete but work together in harmony.

B Corps commit to high social and environmental performance standards, accountability, and transparency. They aren’t chasing short-term wins — they’re in it for the long term, measuring success by the positive impact they create for individuals, society and the natural world.

Hassell Managing Director Liz Westgarth says achieving B Corp certification is an important milestone for the design firm.

“As designers, we have a responsibility to create places where both people and nature can thrive. To fulfil our purpose, we must collaborate with other like-minded organisations that share our vision for tackling our industry’s most pressing social and environmental challenges. Joining the B Corp community allows us to do just that — making us accountable to high social and environmental performance standards,” she says.

To achieve B Corp certification, Hassell undertook a rigorous assessment, reviewing everything from business operations to the impact of its international portfolio of projects. B Lab’s independent validation of Hassell’s actions holds the firm accountable, ensuring it stays true to its current and future commitments. hassellstudio.com 02/02

Becoming a B Corp isn’t the beginning of Hassell’s journey – and it’s not the finish line. The design firm has already made clear commitments to creating a positive impact through regenerative design, climate action, First Nations reconciliation, gender equity, tackling modern slavery, and sustainable procurement.

By joining this global community of businesses that balance profit and purpose, Hassell is working alongside others who believe that business can be a force for good, and together, shape a future where that belief becomes reality.

