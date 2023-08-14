Hassell’s newly created masterplan for the transformation of the University of Melbourne’s campuses, Estate Master Plan, offers a glimpse and a blueprint into what is to come for the institution’s students and staff and their collective lives on campus.

Green corridors, pedestrian-friendly thoroughfares, improved accessibility and enhanced educational spaces characterise much of the Plan, which serves as a tangible commitment to the University’s desire to meet long-term education and research needs.

"This landmark initiative represents a pivotal milestone in enhancing the University’s commitment to learning experience and research outcomes,” says Hassell Principal Mark Roehrs.

“It’s a comprehensive and strategic approach to the estate that balances the re-lifing of its valuable heritage estate with new infrastructure. The University will also enhance its contribution to the city with easier ways to navigate through the University precinct and exciting new green space.”

Some 22,000 sqm of new green space will be created at the University’s Parkville campus, with the intersecting Grattan Street to become an expanded green corridor binding the historic northern precinct to the more contemporary southern precinct.

The new walkways will culminate in a more accessible and safe campus for students and staff, as well as the community of the surrounding Melbourne Biomedical Precinct and the larger city.

Two new underground rail stations within the precinct — the Parkville and Arden Stations as part of the Metro Tunnel Project, will be delivered by Hassell alongside Weston Williamson + Partners, and RSHP, with the entire Metro Tunnel Project to be completed in 2025.

The five ‘focuses’ of the Estate Master Plan can be seen below.

Improving the campus experience by providing a diverse range of places that encourage opportunities to connect, celebrate and come together. Enhancing efficiency by focusing on affordability, and finding ways to do more with less. Regenerating an ageing estate by supporting the aspirations of each campus and the overall estate ecosystem. Creating world-class, contemporary teaching and research spaces. Creating new partnerships by offering unique opportunities to collaborate with industry and government.

“At a time when many universities and their communities are reconsidering the role of the campus in a post-Covid world, the University of Melbourne Estate Master Plan represents a future-focused framework for improving student and staff wellbeing, creating exemplary teaching, learning and research environments, and delivering sustainable outcomes,” says Hassell Associate Matt Watson.

Further planning studies are underway to progress plans for the University's campuses across metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.