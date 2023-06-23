Logo
The Great Room Sydney Renders
Inside the Hassell-designed coworking space coming to the harbour city

Industrious’ coworking arm, The Great Room, is due to open its first office in Australia later this year, with the Hassell-designed space due to open in Q3 2023.
Jarrod Reedie
23 Jun 2023 2m read View Author

Hassell-designed-the-great-room-sydney-1732010370.png

Industrious’ coworking arm, The Great Room, is due to open its first office in Australia later this year, with the Hassell-designed space due to open in Q3 2023.

Overlooking Sydney’s Hyde Park, the Castlereagh Street office comprises 35 dedicated offices and enterprise customised spaces able to host businesses ranging from 3-30 team members, with a number of design elements reminiscent of its Sydney locale.

The entire design is hospitality-focused and tailored to boost productivity and foster community, with rich Hyde Park-inspired hues creating a tapestry of green and dappled light complemented by bespoke furniture and joinery.

Future occupants will have access to the office 24 hours a day, as well as key amenities including shower facilities, Monday Breakfast Club, Great Thirstday networking drinks, exclusive business, learning and lifestyle events, and meeting and event spaces.

The Great Room Sydney Renders

“We are thrilled to make our foray into the Australian market through a strong landlord partnership,” says Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari.

“We have great confidence in the potential and growth of this market. This new location in Sydney adds to our growing portfolio of more than 160 locations in 65 cities.”

The Great Room was founded in 2016, expanding across Asia to hold office space within Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong. The Singapore-founded entity has six workplaces within the city state, with a second location now open in Bangkok.

“Sydney is an important part of our growth in Asia Pacific where the professional community is dynamic and sophisticated,” says The Great Room CEO Jaelle Ang.

The Great Room Sydney Renders

“We look forward to welcoming members to our new space in Sydney, designed to meet their evolving needs and allow them to truly thrive.”

The foray into the Australian market by The Great Room comes at a time when hybrid operating arrangements are a mainstay of working life. Coupled with the spike in the Australian coworking market, The Great Room’s move to the harbour city is a wise one.

Flexible membership plans will be made available to businesses, with hot desks, day passes and virtual office services able to be purchased by various companies. An enterprise suite option is also available, offering custom solutions tailored to unique specifications.

The Great Room Sydney is scheduled to open in Q3 2023. For more information, www.thegreatroom.co.

