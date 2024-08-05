Murdoch Square, the first stage of the mixed-use Murdoch Health and Knowledge Precinct, is now officially open.

Inaugurated recently by Western Australia's Minister for Health and Mental Health, Amber-Jade Sanderson, the $450-million development is designed by Hassell as a vibrant, integrated hub featuring diverse health services, amenities and hotel accommodation options, and well-connected to nearby institutions and public transport networks.

Hassell’s vision for Murdoch Square reimagines a mixed-use health precinct by focusing on people and community. The project’s complexity, explains Hassell principal Ben Rees, encouraged them to take a holistic approach to the design and delivery of the precinct.

"As the first stage of the Murdoch Health and Knowledge Precinct, we needed the design to achieve more than a series of functional buildings. We put equal emphasis on the spaces between and prioritised the health and wellbeing of all those who will visit and work at the precinct to ensure that there are places people can go for respite and human connection," says Rees.

"The outcome is a vibrant community hub that blends seamlessly with its environment. Connecting to nearby health and education institutions, it embraces and promotes collaboration and knowledge exchange.”

Murdoch Square comprises of five distinct buildings surrounding the landscaped heart of the public plaza, which features mature trees and native plants to connect people to the natural environment.

The buildings accommodate a variety of medical consulting suites, clinics, and treatment facilities. Short and long-stay residential provisions include the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, an aged care facility, NDIS apartments, and Western Australia's first medi-hotel. A bridge link to Fiona Stanley Hospital allows the medi-hotel to support patients transitioning from acute services to home, easing the hospital system's demands.

Murdoch Square also connects to nearby institutions such as St John of God Hospital and Murdoch University as well as the public transport network, ensuring accessibility and integration with the broader community.

Image: Courtesy of developer Hesperia