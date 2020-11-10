Hassell annointed as lead on Abbotsford Convent redesign

Abbotsford Convent Foundation has announced design studio Hassell as Lead Consultant for the Abbotsford Convent Precinct Master Plan, to design the precinct’s ambitious future.

The new Master Plan will provide a holistic vision for the Convent, addressing gaps in previous iterations and informing the protection and enhancement of the precinct over the next decade, and beyond.

Abbotsford Convent is an exemplary arts, cultural and learning precinct—a welcoming and lively place that encourages collaboration and social interaction. Through creative, holistic thinking and a structured, integrated design process, Hassell will collaborate with Abbotsford Convent Foundation (ACF), its diverse stakeholders, and the broader community to build on the qualities of the unique precinct; creating a place that even more people love; and finding new and exciting ways to connect people, events, histories, stories and landscapes.

ACF Chair Victoria Marles says, “An updated Master Plan will provide a comprehensive, integrated vision for the Convent’s future. As we reimagine the world we will live in through and post the pandemic, there has perhaps never been a more vital time to undertake this strategic visioning. I am thrilled that Hassell will be leading this project, bringing together the best designers and thinkers in a unique, collaborative process that will have a lasting impact on the precinct for years to come.”

Image: Supplied