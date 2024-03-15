A new discussion paper seeks to create a universal framework for Australia's built environment sector to measure the positive impact on people’s quality of life when buildings, places, and infrastructure support their social, environmental, and economic wellbeing.

Launched by Hassell and the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), the discussion paper, 'Social Value in the Built Environment' helps people navigate existing measurement systems, and lays the groundwork for greater industry collaboration.

The discussion paper is a crucial first step towards better defining and tracking social value, which is essential for improving the quality of our built environment and people’s lives, says Hassell's managing director, Liz Westgarth.

"There are huge benefits to be gained in getting the measurement of social value right. By taking a holistic approach, we can strengthen our communities and enhance the lives of the people who inhabit those communities – as well as the natural environment they sit within.

"Developing a shared understanding of social value is essential for our industry to ensure we're accountable for the long-term impacts of our work. We can communicate the value of great design and apply what we learn to design better buildings, places, and cities,” adds Westgarth.

The paper consolidates global and Australian research on social value, drawing from 36 reports and consultations with 26 experts across 23 organisations, both within and outside the built environment sector.

While property companies are currently experimenting with social value on projects across the country, there needs to be a consistent mechanism to measure the outcomes, observes GBCA CEO Davina Rooney.

"Property companies are using a mishmash of methodologies, which is admirable but also expensive. It's contributing to a tangle of misaligned, exclusive tools used by just a few organisations. If we continue on this path, we risk leaving people and communities behind."

A universal framework would create a shared language to communicate the value of great design, replicate lessons learnt, and hold the industry accountable for the long-term impacts of developments.

The discussion paper also includes real world examples of social impact measurement, which highlight the significant community benefits available from Australia’s built environment sector.

The 'Social Value in the Built Environment' discussion paper will be introduced nationwide through a series of upcoming events, inviting industry members to discuss and share their insights and ideas.

"As we begin this journey, let's remember that the true measure of our success lies not just in the structures we build but in the positive and lasting impact we create for the environment and people," concludes Westgarth.

Hassell and GBCA welcome industry feedback on the discussion paper Hassell | Social value in the Built Environment (hassellstudio.com).