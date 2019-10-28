Harvard GSD scholarship applications open

Applications are now open for the Loeb Fellowship at the Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD).

Open to international applicants, the fellowship is aimed at professionals whose work contributes to the improvement of the natural and built environment.

The program is aimed at mid-career professionals with a minimum of 5-10 years of experience in their field. Previous fellows have worked in a variety of fields, with examples including urban planning, creative arts, real estate, architecture, landscape architecture, journalism, policy and many others.

This is not an academic fellowship but rather a program to support renewal and reflection in an active career.

Winners of the fellowship will serve a year of study in residence at Harvard GSD in 2021. They will be provided with a stipend, housing, and access to educational resources from Harvard and MIT.

Applications close on 6 January, 2020.

