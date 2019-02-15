Harry Seidler's penthouse again on sale at $20m

According to the Australian Financial Review, Harry Seidler's Horizon tower penthouse in Sydney's Darlinghurst is back on the market for a cool $20 million price tag.

The agents marketing the 565sqm whole-floor apartment with 360-degree views of the city call it the "largest single level apartment in Sydney".

According to the story, it was stripped “back to its concrete shell before creating a new luxurious interior with a blend of Cote D'Azur marble and brass.”

Harry Seidler, who died in 2006 was an Austrian-born Australian architect considered to be one of the leading exponents of Modernism's methodology in Australia and the first architect to fully express the ideas of the Bauhaus in Australia.

Seidler designed more than 180 buildings including some of Australia’s most iconic and well-known buildings including Blues Point Tower, McMahons Point (Sydney), Australia Square Tower, Sydney, Ski Lodge, Thredbo, NSW Housing Commission Apartments, Roseberry (Sydney), MLC Centre, Sydney, Grosvenor Place, Sydney, 1 Spring Street (formerly Shell House), Melbourne, and the Monash Gallery of Art in Melbourne.

The penthouse is situated on level 40, has 360-degree views of the city and has been called the "largest single level apartment in Sydney" with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 8 car spaces.